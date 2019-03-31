Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 2 a.m.

At 11:05 p.m., radar indicated persistent moderate to heavy rain forming over the Puna district, affecting areas from Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park to Pāhoa to Hawaiian Beaches. Another area of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms is moving ashore over the Kona district, and will impact areas from Honaunau to Keahole Point to Waikoloa. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour can be expected in the heaviest showers.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Holualoa, Honokohau, Waikoloa Beach, Kalapana, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Nanawale Estates and Leilani Estates.

