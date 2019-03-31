Big Island Film ‘Stoke’ Sells Out Show on Maui, More Screenings Added

STOKE – Official Trailer from Larkin Pictures on Vimeo.

Following a completely sold-out screening of the Big Island-made independent film “Stoke” on Thursday March 28, the Maui’s Regency Kihei Cinemas has added three additional screenings of the lava drama, now playing Sunday March 31, Tuesday April 2, and Wednesday April 3. The screenings will be held at 8:15 p.m. at the Regency Kihei Cinemas.

“Our team was extremely humbled by the sold-out show, and we’re excited for the additional opportunities for the Maui audience to get to see the film,” says Stoke co-director Zoe Eisenberg, who describes Stoke as a love letter to the Big Island.

The feature length drama, shot on Hawaii Island in 2017, follows Jane, a struggling tourist who hires two wannabe guides to take her to an active volcano. The road-trip film was partially shot in front of Kilauea volcano’s famous 2017 “lava hose,” a 40 foot river of lava pouring into the pacific ocean.

Alive with vivid Hawaiian landscapes, Stoke dips from playful to dark as the characters journey from one end of Hawaii island to the other en route to the volcano. While Jane (Caitlin Holcombe) struggles to let go of a grievous past, tension grows as Dusty (Ka’uhane Lopes) and Po (Randall Galius Junior) grapple with the tourism industry created by their volcano until an untimely detour sends the group in an unexpected direction. Also featured in the film are Hawaii-based actors Kimee Balmilero (Hawaii 5.0, Magnum PI) and Po’okela award winner Danielle Zalopany.

Stoke premiered at the Hawai‘i International Film Festival, won the Best Women in Film award at the Austin Indie Fest, an Award of Merit through the IndieFest Film Awards, and will be playing at the Arizona International Film Festival on April 20th. It was also featured in the Women of Wonders film festival on O‘ahu earlier this month.

The film’s soundtrack features the work of Willie K, Bub Pratt, Mark Keali’i Ho’omalu, Keali’i Reichel, Anthony Garza, Uncle’s Awa band and more.

Stoke is rated R for language and brief nudity.

Tickets can be found online.

For more information, visit www.StokeTheMovie.com, find the film on Facebook and visit the Kihei Cinemas website.