Volcano Art Center to Hold Workshop

Don’t be afraid to go bold and express yourself with colors. Come learn a proven signature rotational method for successful still life art using soft pastels.

Big Island artist and instructor, Patti Pease Johnson, can help you gain the confidence and techniques of this centuries-old medium. Patti supplies the instruction and materials along with guidance and inspiration for this process, along with some handy tips for your creative journey.

Grow your knowledge of composition, color and correcting problems!

Learn about the different types of pastels, different papers and fixing and mounting paper on a backing. Then use newsprint to get the flow of arm movements to keep loose. Next, from close observation of the still life setup, you’ll begin forming shapes and move into colors on pastel paper. Students will complete a 9“x12“ project.

The Soft Pastel Still Life Workshop will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. –Noon at Volcano Art Center (VAC). Cost for the workshop is $50 and $45 for VAC Members plus a $10 supply fee per person. Beginner and intermediate artists are welcome. For more information, or to register, call VAC at (808) 967-8222 or go online.

Patti Pease Johnson’s artwork can be found at galleries and shops across the State and in collections around the world.

The Volcano Art Center’s Ni‘aulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Rd. in Volcano Village.

The Volcano Art Center is a non-profit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and the environment through activities in the visual, literary and performing arts.