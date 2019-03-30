STUDY: Documentaries Change Lives of Millennials

Millennials watch documentaries more than any other age group and many are inspired to change their lives after viewing them, according to the results of a new survey.

Conducted by the documentary streaming service MagellanTV, the survey shows that more than half of millennials—ages 25 to 34—who watch documentaries were inspired to change their lives in some way.

In addition, 34% of millennials say watching documentaries is better for their mental and emotional health than news, reality television, or fictional dramas. This latter claim is supported by a recent study conducted by the University of California Berkeley that found nature documentaries reduce stress and improve mental health.

The MagellanTV survey also found that 77% of millennials have shared something they’ve learned from a documentary with others, and just over half have used a documentary to persuade someone of something. Well over half watch one to three documentaries per month. The most popular genres are true crime and history.