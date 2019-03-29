Water Quality Buoy Working Again

Water Quality Buoy Working AgainMarch 29, 2019, 10:17 AM HST (Updated March 29, 2019, 10:17 AM)
The PacIOOS water quality buoy located in Pelekane Bay, Hawaiʻi Island, is fully operational again.
PacIOOS co-investigator Steven Colbert from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, along with his team, fixed hardware issues caused by storm waves last month. The buoy measures physical water parameters, including water temperature, salinity, turbidity, chlorophyll and oxygen in 15-min intervals.
All data are freely available online on the PacIOOS website. Autonomous, real-time water quality measurements support monitoring efforts and provide baseline data for Pelekane Bay, which often experiences high levels of turbidity.
