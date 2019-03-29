Water Quality Buoy Working Again

The PacIOOS water quality buoy located in Pelekane Bay, Hawaiʻi Island, is fully operational again.

PacIOOS co-investigator Steven Colbert from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, along with his team, fixed hardware issues caused by storm waves last month. The buoy measures physical water parameters, including water temperature, salinity, turbidity, chlorophyll and oxygen in 15-min intervals.

All data are freely available online on the PacIOOS website. Autonomous, real-time water quality measurements support monitoring efforts and provide baseline data for Pelekane Bay, which often experiences high levels of turbidity.

PacIOOS has welcomed Chip Young as the PacIOOS Operations Coordinator. This newly established position will be responsible for coordinating and managing day-to-day PacIOOS operations, providing field and technical support, collaborating with stakeholders to identify and address needs, and developing ocean observing capacity throughout the Pacific Islands region.