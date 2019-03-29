Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Jackie Young

As a mark of respect for the late Hawai‘i State Representative Jackie Young, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawai‘i shall be flown at half-staff on the day of Young’s memorial service—Sunday, March 31, 2019. The flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard.

“Jackie will forever be remembered as a trailblazer and champion for equality and civil rights,” said Gov. Ige. “She was a true public servant who will always remain a role model for the women of Hawai‘i. Jackie is leaving behind a legacy that will benefit generations to come.”

Young was the first woman elected vice speaker of the state House of Representatives, where she served from 1990–1994. She also worked at the state Department of Education, addressing gender equality as the Title IX administrator. In addition, she worked to advance women’s issues as the chair of the Hawai‘i Women’s Caucus and was instrumental in establishing a domestic violence shelter in Windward O‘ahu.