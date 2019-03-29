Easter Egg Hunt in Hawaiian Beaches April 17

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks & Recreation, in conjunction with Queen Liliʻuokalani Children’s Center (QLCC), will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, for children ages 2 to 12 years old at the Hawaiian Beaches Community Center.

Registration for the event begins at 3:30 p.m., with the egg hunt to follow at 4 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Easter bag or basket.

For more information, contact Alana Hindle at the Community Center at (808) 965-2703.