Omaya Recognized as Officer of the Month

The Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi recognized South Hilo Patrol Officer Amy Omaya on Thursday, March 28, 2019, as the Officer of the Month for February 2019.

On, Feb. 19, there was a disturbance at the Mohe‘au Bus Station where a gunshot was fired. A distressed man who saw officers, immediately reported that a male in a green Jeep Cherokee brandished a handgun towards him, causing him to fear for his life.

Officers immediately made checks of the surrounding area in an effort to locate the suspect. Officer Omaya being alert to the high public safety nature of the call, observed the Jeep Cherokee matching the license plate heading passed her in the opposite direction. She turned around and strategically waited until other vehicles and pedestrians were clear to initiate the traffic stop when the suspect vehicle pulled into a gas station parking lot.

The male occupant was arrested and made a statement referencing a gun. After a search warrant was served, a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol with the hammer cocked and ammunition were found in the vehicle. The suspect was charged for Terror Threat and several counts of firearm violation charges with a total bail set at $22,000.

Officer Omaya is continually recognized for her outstanding investigative work as a patrol officer in Hilo. She is known for her teamwork with other units and takes on cases a patrol officer faces while maintaining her other responsibilities.

These traits leads to successful prosecution and incarceration of known criminals which help to reduce crime and keep our community safe.

The East Hawai‘i “Officer of the Month” award is a project of the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i.