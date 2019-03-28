KTA Hosting Senior Wellness Fair March 29

KTA Super Stores and the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy at UH Hilo, are hosing a Senior Wellness Fair at their Puainako store on Friday March 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

“This is our first Senior Fair with students from UHH – The Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy to be held in collaboration with KTA Super Stores, and we are very grateful for their support,” UHH’s Jennifer Aguiar said. “Our goal for the students is to get them out into the community to have an open dialog with the senior population and share with them important wellness information.”

This will be the first time that the Senior Wellness Fair will offer free Hepatitis C screening along with medication counseling; blood pressure, bone density and glucose screening; feet examinations and an immunization clinic.

KTA Super Stores President and COO, Mr. Toby Taniguchi said, “KTA is very happy to be able to support this very worthy senior wellness initiative by providing a familiar and welcoming environment for these much-valued members of our local community.”

Seniors wishing to avail themselves of this complimentary wellness fair should bring along their medications and supplements.