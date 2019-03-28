HPD Responds to Report of Disorderly Male Near Kona Restaurant

Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a disorderly local male at the shoreline fronting a local restaurant establishment in the 75-5000 block of Kahakai Road in Kailua-Kona on March 26, 2019, at approximately 5:51 p.m.

When arriving on scene, patrol officers found the male party on a rocky ledge overlooking the ocean.

While making contact, a confrontation ensued causing the responding officer and the male to tumble into the water, where the altercation continued.

The Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking witnesses who were in the area and may have observed and/or recorded the confrontation. Contact Detective Jerome Manuel at (808) 326-4646, ext. 262, or email jerome.manuel@hawaiicounty.gov—or call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.