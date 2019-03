DOE Lists 2019 Graduation Dates

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) has listed its 2019 graduation dates for 64 schools statewide including public charter schools. The majority of ceremonies run throughout the month of May with approximately 10,000 students anticipated to be walking in this year’s ceremonies.

SCHOOL DATE TIME VENUE Aiea Thursday, May 23 6 p.m. Aloha Stadium Anuenue Saturday, May 25 10 a.m. School Campus Baldwin Friday, May 17 6 p.m. War Memorial Stadium Campbell Friday, May 17 5 p.m. Aloha Stadium Castle Saturday, May 25 5:30 p.m. School Stadium Connections Saturday, May 25 4 p.m. Hilo Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium Farrington Saturday, May 25 4 p.m. School Gymnasium Hakipu’u Learning Center Saturday, June 1 5:30 p.m., Doors open at 5 p.m. Windward Community College: Paliku Theatre Halau Ku Mana Saturday, May 25 9 a.m. School Campus Hana Saturday, May 25 3:30 p.m. School Campus Hawai‘i Academy of Arts & Science Friday, May 24 4 p.m. Pahoa Regional Recreation Center, Covered Courts Hawai‘i School for the Deaf and the Blind Thursday, May 30 5:30 p.m. Campus Center Field Hawai‘i Technology Academy Wednesday, May 22 6 p.m. Hawaii Convention Center Hilo Friday, May 24 6 p.m. Edith Kanakaole Stadium Honoka‘a Saturday, May 25 10 a.m. Honoka’a Sports Complex Kahuku Thursday, May 23 6 p.m. BYU Canyon Activity Center Kailua Saturday, May 25 6 p.m. Kailua High Football Field Kaimuki Saturday, May 25 5 p.m. Waikiki Shell Kaiser Friday, May 24 6 p.m. School Stadium Kalaheo Tuesday, May 28 6:30 p.m. Blaisdell Concert Hall Kalani Tuesday, May 21 6:30 p.m. Stan Sheriff Center, UH Manoa Kamaile Academy Thursday, May 23 5 p.m. School Campus Kanu o ka ‘Aina Friday, May 31 10 a.m. School Campus Kapa‘a Friday, May 24 6:30 p.m. Bryan Baptiste Sports Complex Kapolei Friday, May 24 6 p.m. Alvin Nagasako Sports Complex Ka‘ū Friday, May 24 5 p.m. Ka’u District Gym Kaua‘i Friday, May 24 5:30 p.m. Vidinha Stadium Kaua‘i Community School for Adults Monday, June 17 5 p.m. School Campus Kawaikini Friday, May 24 10 a.m. School Campus Ke Ana La‘ahana Sunday, May 26 10 a.m. Kawananakoa Hall Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino Friday, May 24 12 noon Minoru Inaba Baseball Field Ke Kula o Samuel M. Kamakau Saturday, May 25 12 p.m. School Campus Kea‘au Friday, May 24 4:30 p.m. School Stadium Kealakehe Saturday, June 1 6 p.m. Kealakehe High Football Field Kihei Charter School Friday, May 31 5 p.m. School Campus King Kekaulike Thursday, May 23 6 p.m. School Stadium Kohala Saturday, May 25 2 p.m. Hisaoka Gymnasium Konawaena Saturday, May 25 9 a.m. Julian Yates Field Kua O Ka La Friday, May 24 9 a.m. Makuʻu Farmers Market Kula Aupuni Niihau A Kahelelani Aloha Friday, May 17 10 a.m. School Campus Lahainaluna Sunday, May 26 6:30 p.m. Sue D. Cooley Stadium Lana‘i Saturday, May 25 2 p.m. School Gymnasium Laupahoehoe Friday, May 24 6 p.m. School Campus Leilehua Friday, May 24 6 p.m. Hugh Yoshida Stadium Maui Saturday, May 18 4:30 p.m. War Memorial Stadium Maui Community School for Adults Thursday, June 6 5 p.m. Baldwin High Auditorium McKinley Sunday, May 26 5 p.m. School Campus: A Building Oval & Front Lawn Mililani Sunday, May 19 5 p.m. Aloha Stadium Moanalua Friday, May 24 5 p.m. School Stadium Moloka‘i Friday, May 24 5 p.m. School Gymnasium Myron B. Thompson Academy Friday, May 24 5:30 p.m. Hawaii Convention Center Nanakuli Saturday, May 25 5 p.m. School Stadium Pāhoa Sunday, May 26 5:30 p.m. Hilo Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium Pearl City Saturday, May 18 5 p.m. Aloha Stadium Radford Friday, May 24 6 p.m. Aloha Stadium Roosevelt Thursday, May 23 6 p.m. Stan Sheriff Center, UH Manoa University Lab School Friday, May 17 5:30 p.m. Andrews Amphitheater at UH-Manoa Waiakea Saturday, May 25 6 p.m. Edith Kanakaole Stadium Waialua Saturday, May 18 5:30 p.m. Waialua High Football Field Wai‘anae Friday, May 24 6 p.m. Raymond Torii Field Waimea Friday, May 24 6:30 p.m. School Campus Waipahu Thursday, May 23 6 p.m. Neal Blaisdell Arena Waipahu Community School for Adults Saturday, June 29 10 a.m. Pearl City Cultural Center West Hawai‘i Explorations Academy Friday, May 24 6 p.m. School Campus