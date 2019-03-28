Boys & Girls Club Benefits From Ohana Fuels Donation

Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island (BGCBI) reports that as the 2018 fourth quarter beneficiary of Ohana Fuels’ “Fuel Up. Do Good.” Program, it received a donation in the amount of $7,879.32. Ohana Fuels partners with nonprofit organizations serving the local community and donates a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at its stations in that community.

For over 66 years BGCBI has provided safe, fun, and quality afterschool care and enrichment programs to the youth of Hawai‘i Island. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the agency provides nurturing activites for youth aged six to eighteen years at its facilities in Hilo, Kea‘au, Pahala, Pāhoa, Ocean

View, and Kealakehe.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Ohana Fuels has been an outstanding supporter of our youth development programs throughout Hawai’i Island, and we thank them for the partnership,” said BGCBI Chief Executive Officer, Chad Cabral. “This funding will be dedicated to support our Kealakehe kids, providing them with daily academic support, cultural enrichment, athletic equipment, and nutritional supplementation.”

“We are happy to honor the Boys and Girls Club for its work on the Big Island,” said Kimo Haynes, president of Hawai‘i Petroleum. “They provide a great service to local youth and families, and we at Ohana Fuels look forward to offering them, and other deserving organizations, continued support

through our ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ program in the future.”

For more information go online.