HPD Asking for Help in North Kohala Attempted Murder Case

On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Hawaiʻi Police officers responded to the area of Wainaia Gulch near the 24-mile marker on Route 270 in the North Kohala District on the report of a person who appeared to be in distress. Upon locating and approaching the 37-year-old male, officers heard a single gunshot that came from an unknown location, which struck the male party.

Officers transported the victim out of the area to the nearest medical facility. He is reported to be in serious condition. Preliminary investigation has shown that the victim was shot twice.

Akoni Pule Highway was temporarily closed while investigators processed the crime scene and conducted their investigation. A neighboring school was put into lockdown as a safety precaution while officers searched the area for the shooter. The road and the school have since reopened.

As of now, police believe this incident is not related to a police search for 41-year-old Walter Gomes III, contrary to information in social media posts.

Police ask those who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to contact Lieutenant Roylen Valera at (808) 326-4646 extension 230 or via email at roylen.valera@hawaiicounty.gov .