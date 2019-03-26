AD
ADVERTISEMENT

HFD Responds to Structure Fire in South Point

By Big Island Now
March 26, 2019, 9:19 PM HST (Updated March 26, 2019, 10:15 PM)
×

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 94-5755 Au Moku Place in Na‘alehu on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 2:47 p.m.

94-5755 Au Moku Place. Google map image.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an approximately 1,475 square foot dwelling with flames visible from half of the structure with the roof collapsed in that area.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Due to the remote location of the subdivision and far distance from any fire stations, volunteers that were on the scene were key in saving an adjoining home on the property, from superficial damage.

The fire resulted in a loss of $221,250 and no one was injured in the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments