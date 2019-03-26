HFD Responds to Structure Fire in South Point

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 94-5755 Au Moku Place in Na‘alehu on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 2:47 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an approximately 1,475 square foot dwelling with flames visible from half of the structure with the roof collapsed in that area.

Due to the remote location of the subdivision and far distance from any fire stations, volunteers that were on the scene were key in saving an adjoining home on the property, from superficial damage.

The fire resulted in a loss of $221,250 and no one was injured in the fire.