Golf Fore Kids Fundraiser Set for April 19

Join Hawai‘i Island Young Life at Waikoloa Beach Resort Kings’ Course on Friday, April 19, 2019, for Golf Fore Kids, a golf tournament fundraiser.

Young Life is a nation-wide, nonprofit, faith-based youth outreach program that has been working with kids on the Big Island since 1991. Young Life serves the needs of youth through weekly clubs, small groups, various outings, mentoring, counseling and an incredible camping program. Donations are tax deductible and stay on the Big Island to benefit middle, high school, and college ministries.

Sign-in begins at 6:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m.

The tournament will follow a two-person scramble format.

The entry fee is $125 per person, which includes breakfast, green fees, shared cart, bottled water, snacks and two Mulligans.

The awards luncheon after the tournament will be held at Mai Grille by Chef Allen Hess.

The registration deadline is Friday, April 5, 2019.

Visit WaikoloaGolf.Com or download your registration form here.

For more information, call Lane at (808) 896-0622 or email hiyl@hawaii.rr.com.