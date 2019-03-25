Sen. Schatz Announces Nominees for U.S. Service Academies

Sen. Brian Schatz reports the names of 42 students nominated to attend one of our nation’s service academies on Monday, March 25, 2019. The four service academies are: the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy, the United States Naval Academy and the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

“The students who attend our country’s service academies represent the best the United States has to offer,” said Sen. Schatz. “I look forward to seeing these young men and women grow into the next generation of military leaders.”

Service Academy nominees were selected by a panel that included Allen Hoe, a decorated Vietnam War veteran and current Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for East Hawai‘i. Applicants were considered based on their ability to successfully meet the rigorous demands for the undergraduate education and training of officers of the United States Armed Forces, as well as their demonstrated leadership skills through athletics and other organizations, and an overall commitment to the military, the community and our country. Nominees will now be considered for appointment by the U.S. Service Academies.

The following nominees were named for consideration into our nation’s service academies:

SPONSORED VIDEO

United States Military Academy

Saydee Aganus, Hilo, Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i , West Point Prep School

, West Point Prep School Enjolique Hughes, Kailua-Kona, Makua Lani Christian Academy

Julia Lim, Kealakekua, Konawaena High School

Carlito Ancheta, Vermont, Seoul American High School, Norwich University

Ha’ahula Crisostomo, Honolulu, Moanalua High School, New Mexico Military Institute

Logan Kauina, Honolulu, Kamehameha School Kapalama

Renae Lallo, Wailuku, Seabury Hall

Denison Piosalan, Honolulu, Saint Louis School

Luke Schwab, Honolulu, Moanalua High School

Lorraine Sim, Honolulu, Punahou School

United States Naval Academy

Jake Basque, Kealakekua, Konawaena High School

Matthew Meyer, Jr., Pāhoa, Pāhoa High & Intermediate

Amanda-Marie Agustin, Honolulu, Punahou School

Jordan Asentista, Pearl City, Punahou School

Camryn Ban, Kahului, Maui High, Naval Academy Prep School

Rafe Blair, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy

Jacob Haviland-Olores, Waimea, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama

Jaesun Lee, Honolulu, Punahou School

Samuel Melendrez, Mililani, Mililani High School

Leah Mills, Honolulu, Kaiser High School

Riece Myers, Honolulu, Kalani High School

Isabella Ray Olaes, Kapolei, Kapolei High School

Anna Peters, Haleiwa, Waialua High School

Henry Scherer, Kalaheo, Island School

Luke Schwab, Honolulu, Moanalua High School

Benjamin Swartz, Kihei, Seabury Hall

Gilson Villanueva, Honolulu, Radford High School

Tristen Wanner, Honolulu, Radford High School

Ronan Witherwax, Honolulu, Punahou School

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Rafe Blair, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy

Kaimana Drago, Honolulu, Punahou School

Luke Faurot, Kailua, LeJardin Academy

Riece Myers, Honolulu, Kalani High School

ADVERTISEMENT

United States Air Force Academy

Shane Barry, Waipahu, Pearl City High School

Hunter Fujitani, Kaneohe, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama, University of Hawaii-Manoa

Kaila Kalauokaaea-Kahele, Kahului, Maui High School

Nicolas Nakaoka, Honolulu, Punahou School, Air Force Prep-Northwestern Falcon Foundation

Joshua Nekoba, Honolulu, Punahou School

Robert-Dayle Pescaia, Kailua, Kamehameha Schools, Air Force Prep School

Denison Piosalan, Honolulu, Saint Louis School

Gabriela Siaosi, Mililani, ‘Iolani School

Keane Singleton, Ewa Beach, Campbell High School

United States Naval Academy

Jake Basque, Kealakekua, Konawaena High School

Matthew Meyer, Jr., Pāhoa, Pāhoa High & Intermediate

Amanda-Marie Agustin, Honolulu, Punahou School

Jordan Asentista, Pearl City, Punahou School

Camryn Ban, Kahului, Maui High, Naval Academy Prep School

Rafe Blair, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy

Jacob Haviland-Olores, Waimea, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama

Jaesun Lee, Honolulu, Punahou School

Samuel Melendrez, Mililani, Mililani High School

Leah Mills, Honolulu, Kaiser High School

Riece Myers, Honolulu, Kalani High School

Isabella Ray Olaes, Kapolei, Kapolei High School

Anna Peters, Haleiwa, Waialua High School

Henry Scherer, Kalaheo, Island School

Luke Schwab, Honolulu, Moanalua High School

Benjamin Swartz, Kihei, Seabury Hall

Gilson Villanueva, Honolulu, Radford High School

Tristen Wanner, Honolulu, Radford High School

Ronan Witherwax, Honolulu, Punahou School

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Rafe Blair, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy

Kaimana Drago, Honolulu, Punahou School

Luke Faurot, Kailua, LeJardin Academy

Riece Myers, Honolulu, Kalani High School

United States Merchant Marine Academy