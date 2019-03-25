Sen. Schatz Announces Nominees for U.S. Service Academies

Sen. Schatz Announces Nominees for U.S. Service AcademiesMarch 25, 2019, 2:20 PM HST (Updated March 25, 2019, 2:20 PM)
Sen. Brian Schatz reports the names of 42 students nominated to attend one of our nation’s service academies on Monday, March 25, 2019. The four service academies are: the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy, the United States Naval Academy and the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
“The students who attend our country’s service academies represent the best the United States has to offer,” said Sen. Schatz. “I look forward to seeing these young men and women grow into the next generation of military leaders.”
Service Academy nominees were selected by a panel that included Allen Hoe, a decorated Vietnam War veteran and current Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for East Hawai‘i. Applicants were considered based on their ability to successfully meet the rigorous demands for the undergraduate education and training of officers of the United States Armed Forces, as well as their demonstrated leadership skills through athletics and other organizations, and an overall commitment to the military, the community and our country. Nominees will now be considered for appointment by the U.S. Service Academies.
The following nominees were named for consideration into our nation’s service academies:
United States Military Academy
- Saydee Aganus, Hilo, Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i, West Point Prep School
- Enjolique Hughes, Kailua-Kona, Makua Lani Christian Academy
- Julia Lim, Kealakekua, Konawaena High School
- Carlito Ancheta, Vermont, Seoul American High School, Norwich University
- Ha’ahula Crisostomo, Honolulu, Moanalua High School, New Mexico Military Institute
- Logan Kauina, Honolulu, Kamehameha School Kapalama
- Renae Lallo, Wailuku, Seabury Hall
- Denison Piosalan, Honolulu, Saint Louis School
- Luke Schwab, Honolulu, Moanalua High School
- Lorraine Sim, Honolulu, Punahou School
United States Naval Academy
- Jake Basque, Kealakekua, Konawaena High School
- Matthew Meyer, Jr., Pāhoa, Pāhoa High & Intermediate
- Amanda-Marie Agustin, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Jordan Asentista, Pearl City, Punahou School
- Camryn Ban, Kahului, Maui High, Naval Academy Prep School
- Rafe Blair, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy
- Jacob Haviland-Olores, Waimea, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama
- Jaesun Lee, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Samuel Melendrez, Mililani, Mililani High School
- Leah Mills, Honolulu, Kaiser High School
- Riece Myers, Honolulu, Kalani High School
- Isabella Ray Olaes, Kapolei, Kapolei High School
- Anna Peters, Haleiwa, Waialua High School
- Henry Scherer, Kalaheo, Island School
- Luke Schwab, Honolulu, Moanalua High School
- Benjamin Swartz, Kihei, Seabury Hall
- Gilson Villanueva, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Tristen Wanner, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Ronan Witherwax, Honolulu, Punahou School
- United States Merchant Marine Academy
- Rafe Blair, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy
- Kaimana Drago, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Luke Faurot, Kailua, LeJardin Academy
- Riece Myers, Honolulu, Kalani High School
United States Air Force Academy
- Shane Barry, Waipahu, Pearl City High School
- Hunter Fujitani, Kaneohe, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama, University of Hawaii-Manoa
- Kaila Kalauokaaea-Kahele, Kahului, Maui High School
- Nicolas Nakaoka, Honolulu, Punahou School, Air Force Prep-Northwestern Falcon Foundation
- Joshua Nekoba, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Robert-Dayle Pescaia, Kailua, Kamehameha Schools, Air Force Prep School
- Denison Piosalan, Honolulu, Saint Louis School
- Gabriela Siaosi, Mililani, ‘Iolani School
- Keane Singleton, Ewa Beach, Campbell High School
United States Naval Academy
- Jake Basque, Kealakekua, Konawaena High School
- Matthew Meyer, Jr., Pāhoa, Pāhoa High & Intermediate
- Amanda-Marie Agustin, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Jordan Asentista, Pearl City, Punahou School
- Camryn Ban, Kahului, Maui High, Naval Academy Prep School
- Rafe Blair, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy
- Jacob Haviland-Olores, Waimea, Kamehameha Schools Kapalama
- Jaesun Lee, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Samuel Melendrez, Mililani, Mililani High School
- Leah Mills, Honolulu, Kaiser High School
- Riece Myers, Honolulu, Kalani High School
- Isabella Ray Olaes, Kapolei, Kapolei High School
- Anna Peters, Haleiwa, Waialua High School
- Henry Scherer, Kalaheo, Island School
- Luke Schwab, Honolulu, Moanalua High School
- Benjamin Swartz, Kihei, Seabury Hall
- Gilson Villanueva, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Tristen Wanner, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Ronan Witherwax, Honolulu, Punahou School
- United States Merchant Marine Academy
- Rafe Blair, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy
- Kaimana Drago, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Luke Faurot, Kailua, LeJardin Academy
- Riece Myers, Honolulu, Kalani High School
United States Merchant Marine Academy
- Rafe Blair, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy
- Kaimana Drago, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Luke Faurot, Kailua, LeJardin Academy
- Riece Myers, Honolulu, Kalani High School