March 25, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of NNW ground swell and ESE wind swell

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW long period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

