Kea‘au Man Wanted in Hawaiian Beaches Shooting Incident

A 31-year-old Keaʻau man is being sought for questioning in connection with an early morning shooting in Hawaiian Beaches.

On Monday, March 25, 2019, shortly after 6:15 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of several shots fired on Kawakawa Street in Hawaiian Beaches. Responding officers learned that a 26-year-old Pāhoa woman reported her ex-boyfriend allegedly fired several shots towards her. The victim was uninjured.

Detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section responded to the scene to further investigate the incident which is classified as a first-degree terroristic threatening and reckless endangering.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Wesley Kaimana Brooks, who is described as 5-feet-7 inches, weighing 160 pounds, medium build, medium complexion with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police caution the public from approaching Brooks, as he is considered armed and dangerous and instead are asked to call police at (808) 935-3311 to report his location.

Police are also looking for 32-year-old Carlos Lopez, of Pāhoa, for questioning in this incident. Lopez may be operating a green 1990’s Toyota pick-up truck with a black hood. The truck does not have its original license plates and last displayed a Hawaii license plate HFF-131 which was affixed to the rear bumper.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Detective Gavin Kagimoto at (808) 961-2276 or email gavin.kagimoto@hawaiicounty. gov or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.