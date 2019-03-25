Kamehameha Scholars Program Creates Pathway to College & Career

Kamehameha Schools recently launched the online application for its nationally acclaimed Kamehameha Scholars program—a supplementary educational enrichment program that provides incoming ninth and tenth graders with college and career guidance from a Hawaiian cultural perspective.

Created in 2003, the statewide program aims at advancing the post-secondary success of Native Hawaiians by improving on-time high school graduation rates, college readiness and aspirations, and the enrollment of haumāna in post-secondary educational or training programs.

“College and career readiness is more than just skills needed to go into a career, a post-secondary education or a training program,” said Nohea Walker, Kamehameha Scholars program director. “It’s about life readiness and helping Hawaiian learners acquire the skills needed to be successful in life.”

Once in the program, students work hand-in-hand with counselors and administrators throughout the year to develop and execute a post-high school plan. They also earn points for attending program activities and completing required assignments. Those points are translated to dollars, and each scholar who remains in the program through graduation will earn a merit scholarship to be used toward a college education or training program.

Kamehameha Scholars supports more than 700 students annually with about 70% of the participants coming from Department of Education schools and the remaining from a mix of private, charter and home schools.

In 2017, Kamehameha Scholars was selected by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) as the first community-based Recognized ASCA Model Program in the nation. The designation recognizes programs that are committed to delivering a comprehensive, data-driven school counseling program and an exemplary educational environment.

To apply by the April 30 deadline and review program requirements, go online.