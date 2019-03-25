HPD Arrests 17 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of March 18, 2019, through March 24, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 17 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. There were no drivers under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 284 DUI arrests compared with 252 during the same period last year, an increase of 17.7%.

There have been 220 major accidents so far this year compared with 301 during the same period last year, a decrease of 36.8%.

To date, there were 3 fatal crashes, resulting in 3 fatalities, compared with 6 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities, one of which had multiple deaths, for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 50% for fatal crashes and 57.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: