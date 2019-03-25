Glennwood Park Closed Indefinitely Due to Theft of Water Tank

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is informing the public that Glenwood Park, located on Highway 11 near mile marker 15, will be closed indefinitely due to the theft of the park’s potable water storage tank. The 3000 gallon tank was stolen sometime in the early morning hours of Monday, March 25, 2019, between 1:50 a.m. and 2:25 a.m.

“Unfortunately, theft and vandalism at county parks and recreation facilities have become commonplace. It will cost more than $5,000 of public tax dollars to replace the tank and repair the damaged water lines leading to the bathrooms,” said Maurice Messina, deputy director of Parks and Recreation.

“Last year, our director made the decision to close the park because the water tank was drained twice, causing issues with the water pump and bathroom facilities,” Messina said. “Before that, someone introduced hazardous substances into the water tank, making the water unsafe for park users. Until we can come up with a plan to mitigate future occurrences of theft and vandalism at Glenwood Park, the facility will remain closed.”

Police ask anyone that witnessed this incident or have information on the whereabouts of this water tank to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Cala Arnold at (808) 965-2716.

If damage or vandalism is found at any of your parks and beaches, inform Parks and Recreation as soon as possible at (808) 961-8311.