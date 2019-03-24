AD
Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island Waters

By Big Island Now
March 24, 2019, 3:36 PM HST (Updated March 24, 2019, 3:36 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 6 a.m., for Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

Winds and Seas: East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

