Nonprofit Hale Kipa Announces New Board Members

Hawai‘i nonprofit Hale Kipa has announced two new additions to its Board of Directors. Judy Pyle and Dr. Virginia Hinshaw have joined the advisory board for the youth nonprofit services organization.

Pyle is an experienced business leader and philanthropist and has served in a number of executive roles and boards in Hawai‘i and the U.S. mainland. She presently serves as the president of Judith Dion Pyle & Associates, LLC. She is a trustee of the Honolulu Museum of Art and a former three-term trustee the University of Hawai‘i Foundation. She is also a board member of Uniek, Inc. in Wisconsin and a member of the International Women’s Forum.

Hinshaw is Chancellor Emeritus of University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and professor in the Department of Tropical Medicine, Medical Microbiology and Pharmacology at the John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM). She served as UH Mānoa Chancellor from 2007 to 2012, and was previously provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of California Davis and cean of the graduate school/vice chancellor of research at the University of Wisconsin Madison. As a virologist, she conducted research at the Medical College of Virginia, University of California Berkeley, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Harvard Medical School and University of Wisconsin Madison.

Hinshaw’s extensive research on influenza viruses resulted in 144 articles and chapters and included collaborations with the World Health Organization and the Society for the Promotion of Science in Japan. Most recently she has focused on establishing and directing the Dr. Rosita Leong Mini-Medical School on Healthy Aging for the public at the John A. Burns School of Medicine in partnership with the UH Foundation and UH Cancer Center. As a cancer survivor, she is a strong advocate for cancer research. She also serves on the boards of Blue Planet and the Roshan Cultural Heritage Institute, and on the UH West Oahu Chancellor’s Executive Advisory Council.