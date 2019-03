The United States Postal Service is considering relocating the Kamuela Post Office, which is currently located at 67-1197 Māmalahoa Highway.

Officials will discuss the process on Thursday, April 4, 2019, beginning at 5:15 p.m. at the Waimea Community Association Meeting, which will be held at the Waimea Elementary School, 67-1225 Māmalahoa Highway.

The goal of the proposed relocation, to another location in the same community, is to move to a site that provides better access and better meets the overall needs of Kamuela’s postal customers.

Postal Service officials will attend the April meeting to discuss the possible relocation.

The public will have 30 days after the meeting to submit written comments for the U.S. Postal Service’s consideration prior to its final decision.

Submit written comments to:

Patricia Webb

Real Estate & Assets

U.S. Postal Service

PO Box 27497

Greensboro, NC 27498-1103

The Postal Service does not receive tax dollars for operating expenses; it relies entirely on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.