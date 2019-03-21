What’s Up? Last Supermoon of 2019 Tonight

Final Supermoon of 2019 FINAL SUPERMOON OF 2019 with Meteorologist Malika Dudley Get your daily weather and surf forecasts at BigIslandNow.com/category/weather #bigisland #bigislandnow #bigislandweather #supermoon #hawaiisupermoon Posted by BigIslandNow.com on Wednesday, March 20, 2019

The third and final supermoon of 2019 will occur tonight, Thursday, March 21, 2019.

This full moon will be a little closer to Earth than usual. To the naked eye, it may appear bigger and brighter than normal.

The term “supermoon” has come to refer to a full moon that occurs on the same day that the moon is at perigee—at its closest pass to the Earth in its monthly path around the sun.

Fun fact: The astronomer who coined the term supermoon uses the term in reference to both new moons and full moons that occur near perigee. That said, there has been very little interest in “super new moons” since you cannot see a new moon.

Mahalo to the Bishop Museum planetarium for this astronomy highlight.