Hawai‘i Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year Event Set for March 29

The Hawai‘i State Capitol Building will host the 2019 Hawai‘i State Youth of the Year event on Friday, March 29, 2019. Five extraordinary teenagers have been selected from various islands to compete for a chance to become Hawai‘i State Youth of the Year.

The day-long event will begin with the youth each giving a speech, being interviewed and giving presentation on the House and Senate floors. The day will then culminate with a 1:30 p.m. luncheon at The Plaza Club to announce the winner. One hundred guests are expected to be present to celebrate these Boys & Girls Clubs youth who inspire others with their leadership, resilience and service to others.

Part of the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s initiative, the Hawai‘i State Youth of the Year competition, is a premier recognition program for exemplary club members who promote service to their club, community and family; academic success; strong moral character; accomplishments and goals; and poise and public speaking ability.

The candidates from across Hawai‘i qualified for the state event by winning their local club competition. Both a traditional club and a Military Youth of the Year will be chosen. The youth represent the following organizations: Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island, which is hosting this year’s event; Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui; Boys & Girls Clubs of Hawai‘i (O‘ahu and Kauaʻi); BGCA affiliated Youth Center of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam; and BGCA affiliated Youth Center USAG Hawai‘i.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Hawai‘i State Youth of the Year will progress to the regional level, and if successful there, will advance to the national competition. The National Youth of the Year is inducted by the President of the United States.

The competition is a life-changing experience for these amazing youth. Youth of the Year honorees are shining examples and living proof that great futures start at Boys & Girls Clubs.