16 More MCCC Inmates Transferred to Halawa

As preliminary investigative questioning of inmates continues, Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) staff were able to identify 16 additional, pre-trial inmates who participated in a smaller capacity in the March 11, 2019, disturbance at the MCCC.

They arrived on a flight to O‘ahu at 10:30 a.m. and were transported to Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) by 11 a.m., without incident. These detainees did not start the disturbance, but it was confirmed that they played a role in the disturbance and the immediate aftermath.

Five detainees who were brought to Halawa on the original flight were returned to MCCC today. The original list of inmates was based on preliminary intel and questioning which was subject to change once more facts came in. Followup interviews and investigation confirm that they did not contribute to the disturbance. The total count of inmates transferred to Halawa due to the disturbance is 32.

“We can’t say thank you enough to the staff who secured the air transport, and the Judiciary and other criminal justice entities who have been very accommodating in assisting us in all details of this action,” said Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda.

MCCC staff have been proactive in identifying the inmates responsible for this incident and assessing damage so that the facility can return to normal operations as soon as possible. They continue to question inmates to determine all parties involved in all phases of the disturbance. Once all inmates responsible for the incident are confirmed, they will be brought up on criminal charges as well as internal disciplinary action, pending the outcome of the investigations.

The disturbance remains under investigation internally by the Department of Public Safety as well as criminally by the Maui Police Department.