Waikoloa Lions to Host Golf Tourney Fundraiser

The Waikoloa Lions Club invites all golfers to bring a friend and join in its Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Waikoloa Golf Course.

A two-person scramble, the tournament begins with registration at 7 a.m. and first tee off at 8 a.m. Mulligans are optional.

Lunch will follow, with prizes for top finishers and an exciting silent auction.

Entry is $110 per player, including greens fees, cart, lunch and prizes. Mulligans are optional.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Waikoloa Lions Club, part of a 100-year-old organization with over 1.4 million members worldwide. The Lions have dedicated themselves to a mission of global service in five areas of need: diabetes, vision, hunger, the environment and childhood cancer.

For more information and to register in advance, call Lion Wes Kimura at (808) 938-1279 or

email westkimura@yahoo.com.