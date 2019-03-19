UH Law School to Hold Invasive Species & Biosecurity Forum

William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa invites the community to a free forum, “Invasive Species and Biosecurity in Hawaiʻi,” on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 9 a.m. to noon in Classroom 2.

The law school’s Environmental Law Program (ELP) will host the gathering of state departments and other agencies that have joined to share the latest information on biosecurity as well as the most recent efforts to control invasive species.

ELP Director David M. Forman said, “This is the second in a series of ongoing collaborations with the Office of Environmental Quality Control/Environmental Council and other agencies addressing topics of critical importance to our broader community including those who are passionate about our environment, alongside concerns about the potential economic impacts of failing to take necessary action.”

The morning session will focus on how individuals may get involved in protecting the state from ecological and environmental threats, as well as a discussion on the Hawai’i Interagency Biosecurity Plan 2017–2027.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Additional sessions will include the latest information on progress being made by state agencies to modernize the import, inspection and quarantine process, as well as efforts to improve mosquito detection and potentially develop landscape-scale mosquito control techniques.

The forum is being held under the auspices of the State Environmental Council. In addition to the UH law school and ELP, participating agencies include the Hawai‘i Departments of Land and Natural Resources and Agriculture; Hawai‘i Invasive Species Council; Ko‘olau Mountains Watershed Partnership; Hawai‘i Ant Lab and ‘Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee.

The law school is located at 2515 Dole St. on O‘AHU. Parking is available at the lower campus parking structure for $6.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, email ELP@hawaii.edu.