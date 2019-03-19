Tam & Taketa Honored as Police Officer & Firefighter of 2018

The Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi named Chas Taketa and Daniel Tam Honorary firefighter and police officer of the year at the club’s annual awards ceremony on Monday, March 18, 2018.

On Feb. 12, 2018, Officer Tam was assigned to a reported theft in the Eden Roc Subdivision, where several generators and tools were reported stolen. He conducted neighborhood checks to develop any leads in the case and through his determined efforts, a suspect was apprehended. In making the arrest, he recovered all the stolen property along with marijuana and 24-rounds of ammunition from the suspect’s backpack.

Six days later on Feb. 18, 2018, Officer Tam was recognized again for his heroic efforts in a structure fire in Hawaiian Paradise Park. He entered the heavily smoke-filled house with Officer Tristin Allen to ensure no persons were inside. In doing so, they encountered a 75-year-old man and directed him out to safety. He then put out the flames from a propane-fueled stove in the kitchen area, putting his own life in danger.

Officer Tam displays outstanding investigative skills daily in his police work and has earned the respect of his coworkers and the community he serves.

Firefighter of the Year Taketa is a Fire Medical Specialist (FMS) II.

In July of 2018, he voluntarily transitioned from Station 14 as a Paramedic attached to Medic 14 and Chopper 2 to the Training Bureau. There, he prepared for the latest recruit class by developing the physical training curriculum and scheduled much of the coursework for the class. He took it upon himself to undertake the workouts that he prescribed for the recruit class before putting the recruits through their paces.

On Aug. 16, 2018, the 46th Recruit Class was welcomed to the Hawaiʻi Fire Department. FMS Taketa was responsible for structuring and scheduling the training sessions as well as leading the classroom instruction. To accomplish this, he regularly showed up early and stayed late to ensure he was prepared for the following day’s training session.

His dedication to the department in his role as recruit training officer has had a positive impact on the next generation of firefighters and is evident by the progress the recruits have made under his guidance and the respect they have for their instructor.