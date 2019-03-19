AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Big Island DUI Arrests Increase by 17.1%

By Big Island Now
March 19, 2019, 8:55 AM HST (Updated March 19, 2019, 8:57 AM)
×

During the week of March 11 through 17, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far in 2019, there have been 267 DUI arrests compared with 228 during the same period last year, an increase of 17.1%.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua12
North Hilo03
South Hilo1167
Puna551
Kaʻū16
Kona6110
South Kohala128
North Kohala00
Island Total25267
SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 205 major accidents so far this year compared with 265 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22.6 percent.

To date, there were there fatal crashes, resulting in three fatalities, compared with six fatal crashes, resulting in seven fatalities, (one of which had multiple deaths), for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 50% for fatal crashes and 57.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments