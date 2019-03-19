Big Island DUI Arrests Increase by 17.1%

During the week of March 11 through 17, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far in 2019, there have been 267 DUI arrests compared with 228 during the same period last year, an increase of 17.1%.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 1 2 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 11 67 Puna 5 51 Kaʻū 1 6 Kona 6 110 South Kohala 1 28 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 25 267

There have been 205 major accidents so far this year compared with 265 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22.6 percent.

To date, there were there fatal crashes, resulting in three fatalities, compared with six fatal crashes, resulting in seven fatalities, (one of which had multiple deaths), for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 50% for fatal crashes and 57.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.