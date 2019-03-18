Aloha Order of Merit Nominations Sought

The Governor’s Office is seeking nominations for individuals to be considered for induction into the Aloha Order of Merit through Monday, March 25, 2019.

The Aloha Order of Merit was established by the Hawaiʻi State Legislature in 1993 to honor individuals who have distinguished themselves nationally or internationally in their fields of expertise and who contributed to the attainment of statehood or who have provided extraordinary service to, devoted themselves to the betterment of, or brought honor to the state. Criteria for consideration are listed in Hawaii Revised Statutes Sec. 5-7.6.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We know there are many people who provide extraordinary service to our state, and this is one way we can honor them,” said Gov. David Ige.

Those wishing to submit a nomination should email a letter of recommendation, resume of the person being nominated, and any supporting materials to boards.commissions@hawaii.gov.

The Legislature must approve the honorees by concurrent resolution.