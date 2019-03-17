Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures, March 18–22

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures Monday through Friday, March 16 through 22, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Ninole Loop Road on Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for paving and construction of temporary bridges.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 48 and 49 in Pahala on Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

NORTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 29 to 31 on Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 40 and 43 on Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 39 to 41 at Pa‘auilo on Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for shoulder work.

NORTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 26 and 27 at Laupahoehoe Gulch on Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 26.5 in Kapa‘au on Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.