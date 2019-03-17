Ha‘akoa Conference Set for Prince Kuhio Day

The public is invited to attend the free 2019 Ha‘akoa Conference on Prince Kuhio Day, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The conference will take place at Kamehameha Schools, Kea‘au Campus in the Hā‘aeamahi Dining Hall.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the history of the Hawaiian ha‘a, benefits and application today.

Ha‘akoa is a warrior dance. The Hawaiian ha‘a is a dance with bent knees (called hula after mid-1800s).

Participants can learn a traditional Hawaiian ha‘a during the event’s workshop.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Go online to register and obtain more information or contact Pua Ishibashi, event coordinator, at (808) 989-4844.

Kamehameha Schools in Kea‘au is located at 16-714 Volcano Road.

The conference is presented by the Royal Order of Kamehameha, Māmalahoa, and sponsored by OHA and Kamehameha Schools.