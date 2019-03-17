AD
AARP to Host Free Retirement Workshops in Hilo and Kona

By Big Island Now Staff
March 17, 2019, 9:00 AM HST (Updated March 16, 2019, 12:30 PM)
AARP courtesy image.

The AARP is sponsoring two free retirement workshops in Hilo and Kona to help people of all ages secure their financial futures. The workshops will be held on Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24.

People in their 20s or 30s may benefit from the workshop as much as older attendees within 10 years of retirement.

The workshops will be led by AARP volunteer Ed Hickey who will outline a plan for attendees to stay fiscally solvent through their elder years. Anyone can attend.

The workshop topics will include:

  • Secure Your Financial Future: review the different ways to save, invest and manage money.
  • How to Maximize Social Security: the decision on when to claim Social Security depends on personal circumstances. However, people who claim the retirement benefit at age 62 will likely get 76% less money than if they wait to claim Social Security at age 70.
  • Introduction to Medicare: understand the different parts of the program and what they provide.
The workshop times and locations are as follows:

Kona

  • Time: Saturday, March 23, 9:30 a.m. to noon
  • Location: West Hawai‘i Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway

Register here or call 1-877-926-8300

Hilo

  • Time: Sunday, March 24, 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Location: Hawai‘i County Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kino‘ole Street

Register here or call 1-877-926-8300

