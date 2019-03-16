Public Invited to Celebrate 38th ‘Day at Hulihe‘e Palace’

Hulihe‘e Palace will offer free admission during a full day of festive activities celebrating Hawaiian culture on Saturday, March 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the 38th annual Day at Hulihe‘e Palace event, visitors of all ages can enjoy poi poi pounding and weaving demonstrations, as well as live performances by the following hula troupes:

Kumu Hula Bobo Palacat and Hālau Nā Pua Ha‘aheo O Kona

Kumu Hula Lehua Bray and Hālau Maunalei

Aunty Hannah Uribes & Company

Kumu Aloha Victor and Hālau Kala‘akeakauikawekiu

Darlene Ahuna & Company and Hālau Hula Nā Pua U‘i O Hawai‘i

“This annual event has become an important venue for cultural practitioners to share Native Hawaiian traditions and for both kama‘āina and visitors to enjoy entertainment, including hula hālau performances, and find great bargains at our country bazaar,” said Kanoelehua Renaud, executive director of the Daughters of Hawai‘i.

Originally opened in 1928, Hulihe‘e Palace is one of two museums operated by the Daughters of Hawai‘i, the state’s oldest nonprofit focused on protecting and perpetuating Hawaiian culture and language. The palace showcases artifacts from the era of King Kalākaua and Queen Kapiʻolani including koa wood furniture, royal portraits, weapons, feather work, kapa and quilts. It is located at 75-5718 Ali‘i Drive across Moku‘aikaua Church in Kailua-Kona.

For more information, visit www.daughtersofhawaii.org, or call (808) 329-9555.