SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: 3 Suspected of Cell Phone Theft

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three men responsible for a theft of a cellular phone on March 5, 2019, between 12:45 p.m. and 1 a.m. at the Pāhoa Subway restaurant.

Video surveillance revealed that these unknown male parties handled the victim’s cellular phone and left the restaurant together.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Kimo Veincent at (808) 965-2715.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.