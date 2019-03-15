Kailua-Kona Man Charged With Multiple Offenses

Christopher Mundon, 43, of Kailua-Kona was arrested and charged on on March 15, 2019, on the strength of an arrest warrant for reckless driving, reckless endangerment 2, obeying police, resisting an order to stop, excessive speed, refusing to show identification, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, driving without a valid license, terroristic threatening in the first degree, failure to appear in court and violation of bail.

An incident took place on March 8 on Ali‘i Drive in which a pickup truck was observed by patrol officers traveling south near Magic Sands Beach at a high rate of speed and disregarding traffic laws.

Upon a successful traffic stop, the officer’s contacted the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Mundon. Officers requested the proper documents and information from the driver, which were refused.

Based on his behavior and refusal to comply, officers requested the driver to exit the vehicle; he refused. As officers began to open the door to remove the driver, he then placed the vehicle in drive and began to speed forward with one of the officer’s arms still within the vehicle, and three officers were directly fronting the vehicle. As the vehicle fled, the driver attempted to drive between an unrelated accident nearly striking the tow truck driver.

Minutes later, concerned citizens called police dispatch relating that a vehicle matching the description of Mundon’s was involved in a traffic accident. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate Mundon.

He is being held on $29,700 bail, pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, March 18.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.