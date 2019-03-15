HPD: 25 Wanted on Outstanding Warrants

As of Friday March 15, 2019, 25 individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants.

This is the official list from the Hawai‘i County Police Department:

Jon M. Odell, 49, Baton Rouge, LA

Joshua L. Odette, 35, Waikoloa

Charice Ogata, 24, Pahoa

Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, 24, Pahoa

Herman K. Oh, 29, Pahoa

William Ohara, 19, Pahoa

Adrian K. Ohashi, 40, Kailua Kona

Chelsea Ohigashi-Silva, 27, unknown

Irwin L. Ohumukini, 49, Kailua Kona

Stanley Oishi, unk, Pahoa

Justin S. Okazaki-Shimahara, 34, unknown

Chanda K. Okumura, 48, Pahoa

Maximillian Oleksiak, 43, Keaau

Scott C. Olesen, 48, unknown

Misty L. Oliveira, 30, Hilo

Augustine Oliver, 46, Keaau

Mary Oliver, 27, Keaau

Matthew J. Oliver, 54, Kailua Kona

Brittney N. Olivera Goodman Gasmen, 29, Hilo

William P. Oller, 53, Las Vegas, NV

Kekaimalino T.J. Olsen, 49, Keaau

Matthew G. Olsen, 30, Kurtistown

Cryslyn Olter-Kanuha, 25, Hilo

William J. Omerod, 70, unknown

Silivenusi Onetaka, 64, Pahoa

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo or (808) 329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s website. From there, click on “eCourt Kekua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.