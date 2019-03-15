UPDATE: Giant Surf Forecast for Sunday & Monday

Civil Defense, Friday, March 15, 3:30 PM

The National Weather Service is tracking a large ocean swell that is expected to arrive Sunday afternoon and continue through Monday. Warning level surf is expected Sunday afternoon on north-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island.

As a precaution, the following are issued:

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property by Sunday afternoon.

Closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense will monitor conditions through the weekend.

SPONSORED VIDEO

National Weather Service, Friday, March 15, 2019, 2 PM HST

SIGNIFICANT COASTAL IMPACTS POSSIBLE DUE TO HAZARDOUS SURF SUNDAY INTO MONDAY

Giant surf will produce hazardous conditions along west through north coastal areas of the Hawaiian Islands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Areas on the Big Island that will be effected include north and east shores.

Surf is expected to build rapidly Sunday, peak Sunday evening into Sunday night at giant levels, then steadily decrease Monday into Tuesday.

A cold front will also bring breezy north winds Saturday night through Sunday.

The combination of hazardous surf, strong north winds, and peak monthly high tides will result in inundation of low-lying coastal areas and roadways Sunday through Monday.

The most vulnerable time frame will be Sunday night through Monday morning around high tide.

Beach erosion and strong harbor surges with large breaking waves are likely as well and may cause damage to boats and infrastructure along north- and west-facing coastlines and harbors.