Proposed Change in Import Status of Water Buffalo

The Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture on Feb. 26, 2019, preliminarily approved a change in the list placement of Water Buffalo, Bubalus bubalis, from the List of Restricted Animals (Part A) to the List of Restricted Animals (Part B). A copy of the proposed order and proposed exact changes will be mailed to any interested person who requests a copy upon advance payment of costs for photocopying, preparing, and mailing the copy.

To inspect a copy of the proposed order and the proposed exact changes, or to pick-up a copy of the proposed order and proposed exact changes after payment in full for photocopying and preparation, go to: Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture Plant Quarantine Branch, 1849 Auiki St., Honolulu, Hawai‘i 96819.

The proposed order and proposed exact changes can also be viewed online.

During the next 30 days, the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture, Plant Quarantine Branch will be soliciting comments regarding the proposed order for the change in list placement of Water Buffalo, Bubalus bubalis, from the List of Restricted Animals (Part A) to the List of Restricted Animals (Part B). Comments may be forwarded to Mr. Jonathan Ho, Acting Manager via email Jonathan.K.Ho@hawaii.gov, Fax (808) 832-0584 or mailed to 1849 Auiki St., Honolulu, Hawai‘i 96819.

The proposed order will be discussed by both the Advisory Committee on Plants and Animals and the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture at scheduled meetings held after the 30-day comment period in the Plant Quarantine Branch Conference Room located at 1849 Auiki St., Honolulu, Hawai‘i 96819. If you would like to be notified of the dates and times of the meetings, contact Mr. Ho above.