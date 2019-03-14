2019-2020 Hawai‘i Hunting Stamp Contest Winners Announced

The Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife would like to thank all the wildlife artists who submitted art entries for the 2019-20 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest. A committee reviewed all submissions and two winners were chosen.

The winners are:

Game Bird Stamp Winner – Carol Tredway. Tredway is an award winning local artist. She exhibits her paintings in Kona’s Glyph Gallery, which features many of Hawai‘i’s talented artists.

Birds in their natural habitat is a favorite subject and she has painted many species both native and introduced. The ring neck pheasant is a popular gamebird from Asia that was brought to Hawai‘i in 1860 for hunting. Visually the male bird has colorful plumage and varied patterns while the female has a subtle brown motif that aids her ability to blend into the brush. Their habitat is grassland from mountain to coastline. The painting depicts a pair that are traversing through the underbrush in a mountainous range where ʻōhelo berries grow.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conservation Stamp Winner – Jessica Orfe. Animals are a primary focus in Orfe’s artwork.

For example, Topical Animals (2013), a coloring-book-style interactive mural, dealt with the conflict between native & non-native species. Mouflon Rouge, painted in layers of unmixed colors, depicts an introduced species that has acclimated to the Rainbow State. This painting is currently on display at the Association of Hawaii Artists Aloha Show at Honolulu Hale, March 5-21, along with other beautiful pieces by local artists.

These two new stamps will be available for the new 2019-20 hunting season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conservation stamp is required on the Hawai‘i State hunting license, and the game bird hunting stamp is required for those intending to hunt game birds. Funds from sales of these stamps go into the state wildlife revolving fund to support wildlife populations and habitat, and to manage hunting in the state of Hawai‘i. Both stamps will be available on July 1, 2019, to wildlife stamp collectors by calling (808) 587-0166 or visit the Division of Forestry and Wildlife office located at 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325 Honolulu, HI 96813.