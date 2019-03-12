HPD & Keonepoko Students Remind the Public to Drive Safely

Students and faculty of Keonepoko Elementary School teamed up with the Hawaiʻi Police Department to remind motorists about safe driving habits.

On March 8 and 11, students, faculty and police officers conducted sign-waving events fronting Keonepoko Elementary School. The two-day event consisted of approximately 60 students, two faculty members and police officers from the Community Policing Section, school resource officers and traffic enforcement officers.

The message from the sign-waving aimed to remind motorists that the school zone speed limit is 25 mph and 20 mph when the lights are flashing, to always wear your seatbelt and do not use your mobile device while driving.

Fines for the above violations are as follows:

Speeding in a School Zone: $322

Mobile Electronic Device Prohibited – School/Construction Zone: $347

No Seatbelt: $107