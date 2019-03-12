Home Watch Services Now Available on Big Island

Big Island Property Monitoring LLC (Big Island PMC) now offers home watch services. A home watch is an emerging service industry that focuses on monitoring a homeowner’s property when he or she is absent for extended periods.

A professional home watch company conducts visits and is not a house-sitting or live-in service. The service provides detailed reports informing homeowners of the interior and exterior condition of their residence.

“Unfortunately, many homeowners on the island are unaware of this option when leaving for the season or if they travel frequently,” said Debbie Albrecht, owner of Big Island PMC. “They often rely on friends or neighbors to “keep an eye on things” or leave their property vacant and unattended while hoping nothing goes wrong.”

But if you’ve ever owned a home, you know that’s when things can and will go wrong.

“While a neighbor or friend may agree to help, it’s a big responsibility and burden for someone

who may have their own home to maintain,” said Albrecht.

Some insurance companies may also not cover damages if they determine negligence by the homeowner or preventable if the home was monitored.

“Home watch is the perfect solution for the homeowner who wants peace of mind that their home is being cared for while being away,” said Albrecht.

Big Island PMC not only offers home watch but handyman and concierge services as well.

Big Island PMC is the only accredited home watch company on the Big Island recognized by the National Home Watch Association (NHWA). As a member of the NHWA, Big Island PMC has been vetted with background checks, maintains proper insurance specific to Home Watch services, and is bonded.

They are held to the “gold standard of ethics” promoted by the NHWA.

Learn more about the benefits of a home watch by visiting Bigislandpmc.com or by speaking with a company representative directly at (808) 313-0043.