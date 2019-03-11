Small Craft Advisory Remains in EffectMarch 11, 2019, 3:17 PM HST (Updated March 11, 2019, 3:17 PM)
The National Weather Service reports that a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for Big Island Windward, Leeward Waters and Southeast Waters until 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Winds and Seas: East winds 15 to 25 knots, seas 6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory indicates inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.