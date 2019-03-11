Hawaiian Airlines Introduces New Mobile App

Hawaiian Airlines has introduced a new mobile app.

The app was designed to serve as a resource to assist guests on the day of their travel. The new platform includes brand new features like:

Mobile Boarding Pass: Access your boarding pass up to 24 hours before you travel. The app automatically updates your boarding pass when there are any changes to your flight, so you always have the latest information at your fingertips. BONUS: You can store it in your Apple Wallet with the simple push of a button.

Notifications: Stay informed of changes to your gate or departure time with up-to-the-minute alerts and notifications.

Airport Maps : Get to where you're going faster with interactive indoor airport maps. You can navigate the busiest airports with turn-by-turn walking directions to their gate, baggage claim, restaurants and premium lounges.

Chat: Need help? Connect with an agent quickly and conveniently through the in-app chat to get answers to your travel questions.

In-flight entertainment: Traveling on the Airbus A321neo aircraft? Use the app to stream movies, TV shows, games and music from your smartphone or tablet.

Standby/upgrade waitlist: Check the latest available standby or upgrade list for ease of mind.

When you download the app, you can also enter the app launch sweepstakes and win a free trip on Hawaiian. All you’ve got to do is:

Download the app Allow push notifications Complete the entry form here Voilà! You’re entered to win

One lucky winner will be randomly selected to receive 140,000 HawaiianMiles, the equivalent to a roundtrip ticket between any of our 12 U.S. Mainland gateway cities and Hawai‘i. Read more about how to enter, including contest rules, here.