RN Martin Named NHCH Employee of the Year

Turner Martin, a registered nurse in the North Hawaii Community Hospital’s Medical-Surgical Department, has been named employee of the year.

Turner began working at NHCH as a volunteer, then was hired as a certified nursing assistant. Turner further advanced his career and became a registered nurse.

“Turner is being recognized for his exceptional work as a nurse and his uplifting attitude that he brings to his patients and co-workers every day,” said Cindy Kamikawa, president of North Hawai’i Community Hospital. “Turner has a heart of a champion, is always willing to help and is always smiling.”

“Turner’s priority are his patients, and Turner’s patients love him and always speak highly of him,” said NHCH Medical-Surgical and FBU Manager Toni Kalauli. “It is truly an honor to have Turner on our team. He is an extremely skilled employee and a valuable asset to NHCH and our community.”