Kona Diving Company Damaged in Blaze

Hawai‘i firefighters responded to reports of flames and heavy smoke coming from Kona Diving Company in Palm Terrace on Friday, March 8, 2019.

They arrived on the scene at 11:13 p.m. to find the second floor mezzanine area of the steel frame commercial building involved with fire.

There were no occupants at time of fire.

Firefighters initially fought the blaze from exterior, cooling the building roof using a turret from Engine-7.

The interior attack involved 1.75-inch hand lines. A rapid intervention team was put in place at point of entry.

The fire was confined to the room of origin. Adjoining businesses were not affected by fire spread.

Kona Diving Company is located at 74-5615 Luhia St. in Kailua-Kona.