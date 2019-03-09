Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures, March 9–15

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures Saturday through Friday, March 9 through 15, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

WAIKOLOA (MARATHON CLOSURE) Lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in the northbound direction between mile markers 6.3 and 10.8 on Saturday, March 9, from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for the Revel Marathon. Northbound traffic will be detoured to alternate routes. For more details on the marathon, go online.

KALAOA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 31 to 33 on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Ninole Loop Road on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for grading, hauling, and concrete operations.

SPONSORED VIDEO

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 46 and 49 in Pahala on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 40 and 43 on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

ADVERTISEMENT

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 39 at Pa‘auilo on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for shoulder work.

NORTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 26 and 27 at Laupahoehoe Gulch on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

KAWAIHAE Intermittent lane closures on Akoni Pule Highway/Kawaihae Road (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 2 at the Kawaihae Boat Harbor on Tuesday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for pavement markings and sign installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 23 in Kapa‘au on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) & KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 2 to Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) Mile Marker 4 on Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for striping and signing work.

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 16 and 17 in Mountain View on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 16 in Kapa‘au on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming and shoulder work.