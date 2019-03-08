Small Craft & Wind Advisory in Effect for Big Island

National Weather Service Honolulu HI

UPDATE: 332 AM HST Fri Mar 8 2019

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT for Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island windward, leeward and SE waters UNTIL 6 P.M. HST MONDAY, March 10.

Winds and Seas: East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 13 feet, building to 10 to 15 feet tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory indicates inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these very hazardous conditions.

310 AM HST Fri Mar 8 2019

WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT for south and north Big Island areas and east Kohala UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY, March 9.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM HST Saturday.

WINDS: Northeast 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong can bring down small tree branches, cause localized power outages, and making driving difficult where crosswinds are encountered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.